WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Shares Up 5.1%

WELL Health Technologies Corp (CVE:WELL)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65, 946,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 422,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.80 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.