Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,498 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

