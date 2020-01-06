Wells Fargo & Co Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.12.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,650,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846,184. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

