Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.39 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.37 ($1.68), 929,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.34 ($1.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of $947.22 million and a PE ratio of 64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.09.

Westgold Resources Company Profile (ASX:WGX)

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's principal assets include the Meekatharra gold, Cue gold, Higginsville gold, Fortnum gold, and Rover projects. It also explores for iron oxide, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as provides contract mining services.

