Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stephens

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.58.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

