Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE WRK opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock worth $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 201.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

