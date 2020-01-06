Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.94.

WY opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 886,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

