Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLL. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.31.

WLL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,275,916 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

