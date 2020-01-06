WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCAGY. UBS Group lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCAGY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.93. 5,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

