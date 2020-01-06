Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.93.

Wix.Com stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $299,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 3,492.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 260.8% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

