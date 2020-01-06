Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report $233.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.01 million and the lowest is $230.43 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $223.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $933.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $935.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $960.76 million, with estimates ranging from $936.23 million to $986.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,960,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 5,046,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,768. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.