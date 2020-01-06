Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to report sales of $6.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the highest is $6.24 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

DUK traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

