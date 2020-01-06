Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will report $61.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Opus Bank reported sales of $53.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year sales of $249.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $249.60 million, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $254.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPB. Stephens began coverage on Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Opus Bank by 145.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Opus Bank by 27.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Opus Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Opus Bank by 30.2% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 168,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,033. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $879.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.34.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opus Bank (OPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.