Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.59 Million

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post sales of $441.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.34 million. Gentex reported sales of $453.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Gentex by 142.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 313,828 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex by 397.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentex by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 146,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,267. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $30.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

