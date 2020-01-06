Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report $27.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $42.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $85.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $128.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.06 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,286,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,176 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. 1,824,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

