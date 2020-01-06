Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Dover’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.79. 751,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dover has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $116.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dover’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

