Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of RXN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. 68,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Rexnord has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $44,569.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 220.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

