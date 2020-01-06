Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $261.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.89 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $316.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 306,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

