Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) to Hold

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.59. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $61.79 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -543.45, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,411,251.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,367 shares of company stock worth $12,239,647. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 98,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

