Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at $944,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at about $9,868,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

