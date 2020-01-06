Zacks: Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Given $2.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Second Sight Medical Products’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Second Sight Medical Products an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

EYES stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 80,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 743.86% and a negative return on equity of 201.34%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. Research analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

