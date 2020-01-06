Zacks: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $34.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transcat an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 1,477.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 343,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Transcat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Transcat by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Transcat by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.46. 14,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Transcat has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

