ZB (ZB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00192904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01513538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024747 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.