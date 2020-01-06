Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Insiders sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

