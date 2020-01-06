Zoomba (ZBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,565.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptohub. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Zoomba has a total market cap of $1,565.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00450605 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001304 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000549 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

