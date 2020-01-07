$0.45 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. Citigroup downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $114,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,715,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,702,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 138,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 421,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

WLKP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.72. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,450. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

