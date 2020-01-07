$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

OHI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

