$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of DSSI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 267,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,200. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $8,908,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,341 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 235,954 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

