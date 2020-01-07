$1.11 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. 13,278,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,723,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

