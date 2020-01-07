$11.36 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $11.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.42 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $45.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $45.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.41 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 6,105,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.