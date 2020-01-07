$125.41 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report sales of $125.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $513.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $517.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $488.26 million, with estimates ranging from $487.51 million to $489.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 182,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,837. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 628.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 378,824 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

