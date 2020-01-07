21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.96.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

