$264.84 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will report $264.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.30 million and the highest is $266.50 million. CONMED reported sales of $242.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $955.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.50 million to $956.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

CNMD traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. 888,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,900. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 272.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $257,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

