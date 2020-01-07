$286.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $286.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.78 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $302.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after buying an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.06. 248,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,600. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

