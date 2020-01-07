$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $16.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,638 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.32. 2,359,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

