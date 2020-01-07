4,907 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9,126.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,408,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,140,000 after buying an additional 10,295,605 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 528,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 416,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 363,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 919.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 231,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,400. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $57.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.