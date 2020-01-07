4,907 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9,126.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,408,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,140,000 after buying an additional 10,295,605 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 528,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 416,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 363,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 919.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 231,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,400. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $57.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit