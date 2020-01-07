$674.74 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to post sales of $674.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $633.48 million and the highest is $703.76 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $807.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of TGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.80. 257,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.83. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 143,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.