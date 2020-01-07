$884.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $884.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $901.00 million and the lowest is $861.98 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $858.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $83,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,759 shares of company stock worth $3,226,136. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 921,510 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $38,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $24,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after buying an additional 227,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,123,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after buying an additional 192,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. 285,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,115. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

