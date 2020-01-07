8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

