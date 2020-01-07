$9.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $9.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.05 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.70 billion to $39.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.93 billion to $42.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 760,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

