$90.07 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce $90.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $88.96 million. Inogen reported sales of $86.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $373.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.99 million to $374.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.49 million, with estimates ranging from $410.32 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Inogen’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.17. 221,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,574. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2,688.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

