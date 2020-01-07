A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMKBY. DNB Markets lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AMKBY stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.09. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

