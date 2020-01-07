Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $157.29

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $157.29 and traded as high as $193.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $193.40, with a volume of 772 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 102,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 623.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

