Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXAS. Seaport Global Securities lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

