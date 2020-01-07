AceD Price Up 16% Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 16% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $32,307.00 and $5.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,050,363 coins and its circulating supply is 10,015,963 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

