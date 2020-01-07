Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Svb Leerink upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,165.39% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Man Group plc increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,676,857 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 162,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 140,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.