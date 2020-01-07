Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Down 8.2%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 1,325,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,658,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.00%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

