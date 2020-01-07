Adelphoi (ADL) Price Up 59.9% This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $114,394.00 and $210.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 59.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01364882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00119997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

