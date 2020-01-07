Admiral Group’s (ADM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

ADM traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,289 ($30.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,195.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,981 ($26.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,332 ($30.68).

In other news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

