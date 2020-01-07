Admiral Group’s (ADM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

ADM traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,289 ($30.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,195.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,981 ($26.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,332 ($30.68).

In other news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit