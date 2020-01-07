Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Charles M. Geschke Sells 12,000 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $333.39. 2,500,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $228.33 and a one year high of $334.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.